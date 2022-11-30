Park Seo-joon Joins the Cast of Upcoming Superhero Film “The Marvels”

According to Variety, Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie The Marvels, which is set to be released in July 2023.
What's Happening:
- Park Seo-joo, a Korean actor, has joined the cast of the upcoming superhero film The Marvels.
- This was announced on Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore.
- Park Seo-joon is known for roles in TV series What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and the 2020 drama Itaewon Class.
- Disney announced its plan to approve local shows in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2023.
- The Marvels is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau.