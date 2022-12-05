Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Join Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Marvel is continuing to add to the cast of their upcoming Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again. Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt are the latest additions to the cast, according to Deadline.

Details about Levieva’s and Holt’s roles aren’t known at this time but Deadline reports the rumor is they will be love interests for the leads, played by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The news of their addition to the cast comes just a few days after reports of Michael Gandolfini joining the series

Levieva is best known for her role in HBO's The Deuce

Holt recently held a recurring role on Showtime's American Gigolo and she has also appeared in AMC's Better Call Saul, Prime Video's The Expanse and Showtime's Homeland.

More on Daredevil: Born Again:

Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox reprise his role from the hit Netflix series as well as his appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law .

The title is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.

The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.

The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.