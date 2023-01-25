Cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Discuss the Film in New Featurette

A new featurette for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees some of the cast discussing the upcoming film, while also giving us a look at some new footage.

  • The new featurette features interviews with:
    • Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
    • Paul Rudd
    • Michelle Pfeiffer
    • Evangeline Lilly
    • Jonathan Majors
  • In addition to some behind-the-scene footage, we also get to see some new clips from the film, including Hanky Pym using Pym particles to grow a pizza and a fun conversation between Scott and Cassie in the quantum realm.
  • Check out the new featurette below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.