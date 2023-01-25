Cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Discuss the Film in New Featurette

A new featurette for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees some of the cast discussing the upcoming film, while also giving us a look at some new footage.

The new featurette features interviews with: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Paul Rudd Michelle Pfeiffer Evangeline Lilly Jonathan Majors

In addition to some behind-the-scene footage, we also get to see some new clips from the film, including Hanky Pym using Pym particles to grow a pizza and a fun conversation between Scott and Cassie in the quantum realm.

Check out the new featurette below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania