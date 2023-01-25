Cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Discuss the Film in New Featurette

A new featurette for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees some of the cast discussing the upcoming film, while also giving us a look at some new footage.
- The new featurette features interviews with:
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
- Paul Rudd
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Evangeline Lilly
- Jonathan Majors
- In addition to some behind-the-scene footage, we also get to see some new clips from the film, including Hanky Pym using Pym particles to grow a pizza and a fun conversation between Scott and Cassie in the quantum realm.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.