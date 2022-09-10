Marvel Studios Reveals Cast For “Thunderbolts” at D23 Expo

Announcements continue to come out of D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California, and today’s hot topics are all coming from Marvel Studios this afternoon, with the reveal of a new film soon to enter production, Thunderbolts.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios announced another film set for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts.

Set to lead the film are stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), with David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Hannah John Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis Dreyfus rounding out the cast.

Many of the cast and crew of the new film were on stage, save for Florence Pugh, who was reportedly not able to present in-person as she is on-location filming the Dune sequel, but did appear in a video message.

Details are scarce and tight-lipped, on par for any Marvel Studios project, but the film is set to enter production soon. The Thunderbolts debuted in The Incredible Hulk No. 449 , created by artist Mark Bagley and writer Kurt Busiek.

, created by artist Mark Bagley and writer Kurt Busiek. The announcement took place with other Marvel Studios content being revealed, all as part of phases 4, 5, 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, AKA “The Multiverse Saga.”

Thunderbolts is due out July 26, 2024