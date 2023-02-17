Zach Galifianakis Cast In Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” Adaptation

Zach Galifianakis has reportedly closed a deal that will see him star in a new live-action remake of the 2002 Walt Disney Animation Studios favorite, Lilo & Stitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

It’s being reported that Zach Galifianakis is set to star in a new live-action adaptation of the 2002 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lilo & Stitch , that is set for Disney+

Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original animated feature that wasn’t an outright hit, but became a fan favorite in the years that followed. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright ( Moana) has written the script for the adaptation.

has written the script for the adaptation. Lilo and Stitch, with its Hawaiian settings, feature locally based stories with rich island characters and ‘ohana-heavy themes, elements that have become Disney trademark. The film details the relationship of a lonely Hawaiian girl (Lilo) who befriends and adopts a dog (Stitch) which turns out to be a potentially dangerous and destructive extraterrestrial being.

Attached to direct the adaptation is Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind the Best Animated Feature Oscar contender, Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, with the film expected to be a major release on the Disney+ platform.

with the film expected to be a major release on the Disney+ platform. Though known mostly for his work in The Hangover franchise, or his webseries, Between Two Ferns, this film also marks a return to studio filmmaking for Galifiankis, who starred in the recent Disney release, A Wrinkle in Time, back in 2018. Lately, fans can see him on FX Baskets, or doing voice over work like that in Ron’s Gone Wrong or Laika’s Missing Link several years ago. He’ll also be starring in a movie set for Apple, The Beanie Bubble, about the biggest toy craze of the 90s, alongside Elizabeth Banks.