“Stan Lee” To Debut at Tribeca Film Festival With Disney+ Arrival In June

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have revealed that their upcoming documentary chronicling the life of the legendary creator Stan Lee, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival before arriving on the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has revealed that Stan Lee, an original documentary, will debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and will be streaming on Disney+ starting on June 16th.

an original documentary, will debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and will be streaming on Disney+ starting on June 16th. The documentary is set to celebrate the legacy of the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more.

The special documentary was announced on December 28th last year, marking the 100th birthday of the creator, with a special teaser video montage that shows glimpses of some of Stan Lee’s minor roles and guest appearances in cinema. The celebratory montage concludes with a gradual zoom-out that reveals an illustration of the multi-talented creator.

Even after retiring from Marvel in the 1990s, Lee continued to stay involved with the company through cameo appearances and executive producer titles on Marvel productions. Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018.

Stan Lee is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 7th-18th, and will include some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres. Along with Stan Lee, other documentaries at the festival will include Frank Marshall’s Rather , about the former CBS News Anchor, and Betsy Schechter’s Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive , a profile on the legendary soul singer.

is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 7th-18th, and will include some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres. Along with other documentaries at the festival will include Frank Marshall’s , about the former CBS News Anchor, and Betsy Schechter’s , a profile on the legendary soul singer. Stan Lee arrives on Disney+ on June 16th.