“The Devil Wears Prada” Sequel in the Works at Disney and 20th Century Studios

Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking. The fashion-world comedy starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway is getting a sequel.

What’s Happening:

Starring Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly) and Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), The Devil Wears Prada explores the story of Andy as she begins working under Miranda Priestly, the head editor of fashion magazine Runaway . In the comedy, Andy becomes increasingly motivated by success as she neglects her personal life. The hilarious film has also inspired a musical, starring Vanessa Williams with music by Elton John. It is set to open on London’s West End this October.

The sequel is said to explore Miranda Priestly facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

The original film was based off of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel which was inspired by her time working at Vogue under Anna Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada grossed an impressive $326 million at the global box office in 2006. It also earned Streep an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress.

