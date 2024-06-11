First Look at Lily James in 20th Century Studios Film Inspired by the Founder of Bumble as Production Begins

Production has commenced on 20th Century Studios’ upcoming film inspired by the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of the dating app Bumble, with the studio sharing a picture of the film’s star Lily James on set.

  • As reported by Deadline, in addition to sharing a photo of James on the set of the untitled film, 20th Century also confirmed that the film will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in all other territories in 2025.
  • The addition of a number of cast members was also confirmed today, including:
    • Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem)
    • Ian Colletti (The Hot Zone)
    • Mary Neely (Happiness for Beginners)
    • Ana Yi Puig (Goosebumps)
    • Aidan Laprete (The Wilds)
    • Pedro Correa (My Dead Dad)
    • Coral Peña (Thelma)
  • The film will also feature Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) as Herd’s business partner.
  • James herself shared a few more photos from the in-production film on her Instagram account.

  • Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the film from a script written by herself, Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.
  • The project will include Gala Gordon as an Executive Producer, and Sarah Shepard will be overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.
  • Wolfe Herd famously left competitor Tinder after co-founding the dating app, launching Bumble that same year.
  • In 2021, the company went public and when that transition happened, she officially became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at the age of 31.
  • Wolfe Herd would step down as CEO in 2023, but by then the app had now become a massive success with several divisions that are still thriving today.
  • Plot details are currently unknown, as the film is inspired by instead of based on Wolfe Herd’s life.

