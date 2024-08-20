Jimmy Tatro Joins the Cast of 20th Century’s “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

According to Deadline, Jimmy Tatro has joined the cast of 20th Century’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice have added Jimmy Tatro to the cast lineup which is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.
- There are no details as of yet as to what character Tatro will be playing.
- Back in May, 20th Century took charge of the project after a bidding war.
Previously Announced Cast:
- Vince Vaughn
- James Marsden
- Eiza Gonzalez
Jimmy Tatro’s Roles Include:
- The Real Bros of Simi Valley
- Home Economic
- Theater Camp
- The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie
- You’re Cordially Invited
