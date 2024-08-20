Jimmy Tatro Joins the Cast of 20th Century’s “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

by |
Tags: ,

According to Deadline, Jimmy Tatro has joined the cast of 20th Century’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

What’s Happening:

  • 20th Century’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice have added Jimmy Tatro to the cast lineup which is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.
  • There are no details as of yet as to what character Tatro will be playing.
  • Back in May, 20th Century took charge of the project after a bidding war.

Previously Announced Cast:

  • Vince Vaughn
  • James Marsden
  • Eiza Gonzalez

Jimmy Tatro’s Roles Include:

  • The Real Bros of Simi Valley
  • Home Economic
  • Theater Camp
  • The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie
  • You’re Cordially Invited

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy