Jimmy Tatro Joins the Cast of 20th Century’s “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

What’s Happening:

20th Century’s Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice have added Jimmy Tatro to the cast lineup which is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.

have added Jimmy Tatro to the cast lineup which is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski. There are no details as of yet as to what character Tatro will be playing.

Back in May, 20th Century took charge of the project after a bidding war.

Previously Announced Cast:

Vince Vaughn

James Marsden

Eiza Gonzalez

Jimmy Tatro’s Roles Include:

The Real Bros of Simi Valley

Home Economic

Theater Camp

The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie

You’re Cordially Invited