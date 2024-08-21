David Shore Sets New Deal With 20th Century Television

The Good Doctor’s David Shore is heading to 20th Century Television with an all-new deal.

What’s Happening:

Another overall deal has been lined up with 20th Century Television, this time with David Shore.

The creator of ABC The Good Doctor , David Shore, has set up a new three-year deal with 20th Television.

, David Shore, has set up a new three-year deal with 20th Television. As part of the deal, Deadline reports that he will be working to develop, write, and executive produce original series for the studio.

Shore has previously held deals with Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, creating two long-running medical dramas House and The Good Doctor .

and . His new series will be produced through his own production company, Shore Z Productions.

What They’re Saying:

David Shore: “I’ve been extraordinarily lucky throughout my career to work with tremendous, creative partners. Change is scary, but also invigorating,” Shore said. “I am thrilled to join 20th Television, where I will have the opportunity to collaborate with Eric [Schrier] and Karey [Burke], along with Craig [Erwich] and all of their incredible teams across the company. But most of all, I’m looking forward to all the nice things they’re going to say about me in their press release.”

