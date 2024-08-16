Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Tapped To Host 76th Emmy Awards

Emmy Award Winning father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, have been tapped to host the 76th Emmy Awards next month on ABC.

Eugene Levy is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and writer, who is best known for his work on the record-breaking comedy series Schitt's Creek. The role of Noah Levenstein in the American Pie franchise that cemented his reputation as America's favorite dad, while the box office success of his films such as Bringing Down the House, Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and Father of the Bride Part II have established him as one of Hollywood's most popular comedic actors.

Levy is set to guest star in season four of the hit Hulu comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building , premiering August 27th, 2024.

Daniel Levy is an Emmy Award-winning creator who has built his career telling vibrant and comedic stories, establishing himself as a Hollywood mainstay. Levy launched a film and television production company, Not a Real Production Company, which debuted its first series, The Big Brunch, on Max in November 2022.

Levy is best known for his work on one of the most beloved shows on television, Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. The series garnered countless awards over the years and an impressive total of 165 nominations throughout its history, including nine Emmy wins for its sixth and final season, breaking major records becoming the most-awarded comedy series in a single year, the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories and receiving the most wins for a comedy series in its final season.

His recent acting credits include a guest role on the final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, season four of Netflix's acclaimed dramedy Sex Education, Disney's Haunted Mansion and Hulu's holiday rom-com Happiest Season. He made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in February 2021, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Eugene and Dan Levy: "For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough. We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment: "Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television's biggest night. We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo."

