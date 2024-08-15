Get a First Look at Hulu’s First-Ever Spanish Language Original Series “La Máquina”

Hulu has debuted eight first-look images from its first ever Spanish language Original series La Máquina, starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González.

What’s Happening:

After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

The series stars Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, and Lucía Méndez.

The series was directed by Gabriel Ripstein ( 600 Miles , An Unknown Enemy ).

, ). La Máquina premieres with all six episodes on October 9th, 2024.

