Get a First Look at Hulu’s First-Ever Spanish Language Original Series “La Máquina”

Hulu has debuted eight first-look images from its first ever Spanish language Original series La Máquina, starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González.
What’s Happening:
- After a devastating loss, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death. While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.
- The series stars Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, and Lucía Méndez.
- The series was directed by Gabriel Ripstein (600 Miles, An Unknown Enemy).
- La Máquina premieres with all six episodes on October 9th, 2024.
