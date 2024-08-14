Kim Kardashian Signs First-Look Deal with 20th Television

Kim Kardashian has signed a first-look deal with 20th Television and has already found her first project.

What’s Happening:

After her first acting role on American Horror Story : Delicate and her upcoming Hulu All’s Fair , Kim Kardashian has now signed a first-look deal with 20th Television.

The deal is set to include drama, comedy, and limited series for the production company.

The first project under this new deal, reports Deadline , is Group Chat .

, is . Group Chat, based on La La Anthony’s book The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness , will star Anthony and was created by Kenya Barris.

The series is in development for Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Kim Kardashian: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me. I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

