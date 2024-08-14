FX Debuts Trailer For “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez”

The first trailer has been released for FX’s new anthology series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.
What’s Happening:
- Ryan Murphy’s newest FX show, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, follows the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez.
- Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the ten-episode series will explore “the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.”
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez stars:
- Josh Rivera (Aaron Hernandez)
- Jaylen Barron (Shayanna Jenkins)
- Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton)
- Ean Castellanos (DJ Hernandez)
- Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez)
- Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer)
- Patrick Schwarzenegger (Tim Tebow)
- Thomas Sadoski (Brian Murphy)
- Jake Cannavale (“Chris”)
- Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick)
- The series premieres September 17th on FX and will stream on Hulu.
More Television News:
- Hulu Releases Trailer For "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"
- "Shōgun" Star Hiroyuki Sanada Shares Importance of Accurately Representing Japanese Culture in New Interview
- "Mid-Century Modern" Sitcom Starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer Coming to Hulu
- Exclusive Clip: Flavor Flav and Bobby Lee Compete on "Celebrity Family Feud"
- “Only Murders in the Building” Heads to Hollywood in Season 4 Trailer
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now