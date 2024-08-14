FX Debuts Trailer For “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez”

The first trailer has been released for FX’s new anthology series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.

Ryan Murphy’s newest FX show, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez , follows the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the ten-episode series will explore "the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture."

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez stars: Josh Rivera (Aaron Hernandez) Jaylen Barron (Shayanna Jenkins) Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton) Ean Castellanos (DJ Hernandez) Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez) Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer) Patrick Schwarzenegger (Tim Tebow) Thomas Sadoski (Brian Murphy) Jake Cannavale (“Chris”) Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick)

stars: The series premieres September 17th on FX and will stream on Hulu

