“Only Murders in the Building” Heads to Hollywood in Season 4 Trailer

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are back – and heading to Hollywood – in the trailer for season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building!

What’s Happening:

  • In season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

  • In addition to the returning regulars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, this season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including:
    • Meryl Streep
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph
    • Eugene Levy
    • Eva Longoria
    • Zach Galifianakis
    • Molly Shannon
    • Kumail Nanjiani
    • Melissa McCarthy
    • Richard Kind
    • Jane Lynch
    • and more!
  • Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
  • Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27th on Hulu, with new episodes weekly.

