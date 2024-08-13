Exclusive Clip: Flavor Flav and Bobby Lee Compete on “Celebrity Family Feud”

Rapper Flavor Flav and comedian Bobby Lee are duking it out on this week’s Celebrity Family Feud. Laughing Place is tickled to offer an advance clip from the next episode, airing tonight at 8/7c on ABC and streaming tomorrow on Hulu. Find out whose family gets to play first as Flavor Flav and Bobby Lee compete with the first question of the night, “At a funeral, name something specific you might notice that can make you suspect the deceased isn’t dead.”

About Celebrity Family Feud:

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Episode Description:

“Flavor Flav vs. Bobby Lee and Donny Osmond vs. Ken Marino”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Flavor Flav battles it out with Bobby Lee to win the grand prize. In the next game, Donny Osmond and Ken Marino face off.

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle. Myeshia Mizuno is the executive producer. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.