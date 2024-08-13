“Mid-Century Modern” Sitcom Starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer Coming to Hulu

A new sitcom starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer, Mid-Century Modern, has been ordered to series at Hulu, according to TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

The multi-cam comedy, which is from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, is executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

The series stars Lane (Only Murders in the Building) and Bomer (American Horror Story), who are both set to executive produce the series, along with Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin.

Mid-Century Modern centers on "three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs

As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there's always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Lane stars as Bunny Schneiderman, a successful businessman with one foot in retirement who is forever in search of love, while Lavin plays Bunny’s mother, Sybil Schneiderman, who is described as “critical, smothering and amoral.”

Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual.

Graham stars as Arthur, who is described as a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes that life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge.”

Mutchnick and Kohan wrote the pilot, and James Burrows serves as director.