Trailer Debuts for New ABC News Studios Docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun”

ABC News Studios has shared the trailer for a new docuseries that delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of the iconic series Baywatch.

What’s Happening:

is a new docuseries that delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of , the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life. Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage “sex sells.”

Produced and directed by Matthew Felker in collaboration with ABC News Studios, this four-part series features exclusive interviews with over 35 beloved cast members and the show’s creators, including Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Michael Newman, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and more.

The series also unveils a never-aired interview with Pamela Anderson and over a decade’s worth of never-before-seen home videos shot by the cast themselves. These candid and intimate clips offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera.

The series also explores the show’s impact on pop culture and its enduring legacy.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun begins streaming on Wednesday, August 28th, only on Hulu