Disney Jr. Greenlights “Sofia the First: Royal Magic” Sequel Series

Disney Jr. has announced that the popular series Sofia the First is set to return in a brand-new sequel series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The popular children's television show Sofia the First has been approved for a sequel.

has been approved for a sequel. Sofia the First: Royal Magic is a continuation of the show that first premiered in 2012 and ran until 2018.

is a continuation of the show that first premiered in 2012 and ran until 2018. Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic. During her time at Charmswell, Sofia discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic. During her time at Charmswell, Sofia discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends. Ariel Winter ( Modern Family ) will return to voice Sofia. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

) will return to voice Sofia. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Each episode will contain two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song.

Craig Gerber ( Elena of Avalor , Firebuds ) serves as creator and executive producer.

, ) serves as creator and executive producer. Many of the creative team from “Firebuds” are involved in this series, including Krystal Banzon as co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly as supervising director, and Craig Simpson as producer.

The show is currently in production and is planned for a 2026 release on Disney Jr. and Disney+

What They're Saying:

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television: “Since its debut in 2012, Sofia the First captured the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers everywhere for its beloved characters, memorable music, adventurous spirit and meaningful storylines. The enduring charm and appeal of Sofia is undeniable, and we’re excited to continue sharing her journey in Sofia the First: Royal Magic. “

“Since its debut in 2012, captured the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers everywhere for its beloved characters, memorable music, adventurous spirit and meaningful storylines. The enduring charm and appeal of Sofia is undeniable, and we’re excited to continue sharing her journey in “ Gerber added: “I’m incredibly excited for the chance to return to Sofia’s enchanted world and tell the next chapter in her story. At a new school specializing in royal magic, Sofia will learn how to master her magical abilities while discovering the power of friendship and teamwork from her new royal classmates. Over the years, I have heard countless stories of how much the original series meant to young viewers and I’m hoping the new show will delight the next generation of preschoolers.”

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now