“Encanto” Co-Director Charise Castro Smith Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television

The Encanto co-director’s new multi-year deal will see her focus on developing, writing and executive producing original series for linear networks and streamers for Disney Entertainment Television.

Castro Smith is currently working on a series adaptation of Lisa Unger’s bestselling novel Confessions On The 7:45 for Hulu

The psychological thriller follows a working mom whose life is upended by an encounter with a stranger commuting home from work. She will have to decipher her closest relationships as her life unravels and betrayals are revealed.

Castro Smith is writing and executive producing the series with Alba and Longoria.

“We have been enamored by Charise’s captivating storytelling, unique world-building and authentic point of view for years,” said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. “She’s not only an acclaimed playwright and television writer, but her incomparable work on Encanto was simply spectacular. She has the rare ability to capture the human condition across multiple genres, she brings characters to life, and her words literally leap off the page, and the entire team at 20th Television is thrilled to officially welcome her into the studio fold.”

This is Charise Castro Smith’s first return to Disney after serving as co-writer and co-director of Disney Animations mega hit Encanto. Before Disney and Fox merged, the creative previously worked for 20th TV on the TV series The Exorcist. She also wrote the pilot for ABC The Death Of Eva Sofia Valdez.

"Having been a part of the Disney family for many years now, this feels like coming home," Castro Smith said. "I'm so grateful to Karey Burke and Eric Schrier for welcoming me into the fold at the most writer friendly studio in town. I'm so looking forward to making excellent television with this incredible team."

Confessions On The 7:45 will also see Alba’s return to 20th TV after nearly 2 decades. Her last project with the studio was James Cameron’s Dark Angel, which scored her a Golden Globe nomination.

Longoria can be seen in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

