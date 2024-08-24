Hulu Shares First Look Images from “Child Star” Documentary Directed by Demi Lovato

Hulu has shared two first look images from the new Demi Lovato-directed documentary, Child Star, which takes an in-depth look at growing up famous.
What’s Happening:
- Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars.
- The new documentary deconstructs the stages of childhood stardom through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage.
- Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories.
- Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape.
- The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing.
- Child Star premieres Tuesday, September 17th exclusively on Hulu.
