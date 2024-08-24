Hulu Shares First Look Images from “Child Star” Documentary Directed by Demi Lovato

Hulu has shared two first look images from the new Demi Lovato-directed documentary, Child Star, which takes an in-depth look at growing up famous.

Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars.

The new documentary deconstructs the stages of childhood stardom through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage.

Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories.

Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape.

The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing.

Child Star premieres Tuesday, September 17th exclusively on Hulu.

