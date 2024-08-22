FX’s “Say Nothing” Premieres in November on Hulu

FX’s Say Nothing will premiere all nine episodes on Hulu on November 14th.

What’s Happening:

FX’s Say Nothing will premiere Thursday, November 14th exclusively on Hulu with all nine episodes available at premiere.

Internationally, Say Nothing will premiere November 14th exclusively on Disney+

About Say Nothing:

Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence.

Cast:

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

Maxine Peake stars as older Dolours Price