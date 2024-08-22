FX’s “Say Nothing” Premieres in November on Hulu

FX’s Say Nothing will premiere all nine episodes on Hulu on November 14th.
What’s Happening:
- FX’s Say Nothing will premiere Thursday, November 14th exclusively on Hulu with all nine episodes available at premiere.
- The new limited series is based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe.
- Internationally, Say Nothing will premiere November 14th exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore and the Philippines.
- The series will be coming soon to Disney+ in all other territories.
About Say Nothing:
- Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.
- Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.
- Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence.
Cast:
- Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price
- Hazel Doupe as Marian Price
- Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes
- Josh Finan as Gerry Adams
- Maxine Peake stars as older Dolours Price
