First Look at Glen Powell in New Hulu Series “Chad Powers”

A nearly unrecognizable Glen Powell features in a first look at the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers.

What’s Happening:

  • Glen Powell has undergone a transformation into the titular Chad Powers in a first look image from the new Hulu series – which has started production.
  • Powell has been having quite the year, starring in a number of popular films, such as Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, where he also makes a number of transformations.
  • The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
  • Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
  • Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss and Quentin Plair will also feature in the series.
  • Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

