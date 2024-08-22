First Look at Glen Powell in New Hulu Series “Chad Powers”

A nearly unrecognizable Glen Powell features in a first look at the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers.
What’s Happening:
- Glen Powell has undergone a transformation into the titular Chad Powers in a first look image from the new Hulu series – which has started production.
- Powell has been having quite the year, starring in a number of popular films, such as Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, where he also makes a number of transformations.
- The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
- Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
- Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss and Quentin Plair will also feature in the series.
- Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
More Hulu News:
- Creator of “The Rookie” Lines Up New Series with Hulu
- FX’s “Say Nothing” Premieres in November on Hulu
- Streaming Date Revealed for Searchlight Pictures’ “Kinds of Kindness”
- New Limited-Time “Only Murders in the Building” Escape Room Coming to Los Angeles and New York
- Irish Comedy Series “Obituary” Getting a Second Season at Hulu
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now