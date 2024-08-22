First Look at Glen Powell in New Hulu Series “Chad Powers”

A nearly unrecognizable Glen Powell features in a first look at the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers.

What’s Happening:

Glen Powell has undergone a transformation into the titular Chad Powers in a first look image from the new Hulu series – which has started production.

Powell has been having quite the year, starring in a number of popular films, such as Anyone But You , Twisters and Hit Man , where he also makes a number of transformations.

, and , where he also makes a number of transformations. The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN

Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.

Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss and Quentin Plair will also feature in the series.

Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

