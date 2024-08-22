Searchlight Pictures’ “Kinds of Kindness” Making Its Streaming Debut August 30th

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 30th.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 30th.

makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 30th. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+

About Kinds of Kindness:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Cast:

Emma Stone as Rita / Liz / Emily

Jesse Plemons as Robert / Daniel / Andrew

Willem Dafoe as Raymond / George / Omi

Margaret Qualley as Vivian / Martha / Rebecca / Ruth

Hong Chau as Sarah / Sharon / Aka

Joe Alywn as Collectibles Appraiser / Passenger / Joseph

Mamoudou Athie as Will / Neil / Morgue Nurse

Hunter Schafer as Anna