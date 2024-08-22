Searchlight Pictures’ “Kinds of Kindness” Making Its Streaming Debut August 30th

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 30th.
- The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers.
About Kinds of Kindness:
- Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.
Cast:
- Emma Stone as Rita / Liz / Emily
- Jesse Plemons as Robert / Daniel / Andrew
- Willem Dafoe as Raymond / George / Omi
- Margaret Qualley as Vivian / Martha / Rebecca / Ruth
- Hong Chau as Sarah / Sharon / Aka
- Joe Alywn as Collectibles Appraiser / Passenger / Joseph
- Mamoudou Athie as Will / Neil / Morgue Nurse
- Hunter Schafer as Anna
