Searchlight Pictures’ “Kinds of Kindness” Making Its Streaming Debut August 30th

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 30th.

What’s Happening:

  • Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 30th.
  • The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers.

About Kinds of Kindness:

  • Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Cast:

  • Emma Stone as Rita / Liz / Emily
  • Jesse Plemons as Robert / Daniel / Andrew
  • Willem Dafoe as Raymond / George / Omi
  • Margaret Qualley as Vivian / Martha / Rebecca / Ruth
  • Hong Chau as Sarah / Sharon / Aka
  • Joe Alywn as Collectibles Appraiser / Passenger / Joseph
  • Mamoudou Athie as Will / Neil / Morgue Nurse
  • Hunter Schafer as Anna

