Creator of “The Rookie” Lines Up New Series With Hulu

Hulu is getting a brand new drama series from the creator of The Rookie.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that the new series The Envoy is heading to Hulu after a very competitive situation between them and Netflix.
- The Envoy is based on a recent Vanity Fair article by Adam Citalsky which follows Roger Carstens and his State Department team who work to bring home hostages (70 in the past four years).
- The show hails from Alexi Hawley, who created The Rookie and has an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.
- ABC Signature and Lionsgate Television will co-produce the new streaming series.
- The series will follow one hostage scenario per season, all of them fictionalized.
- With hostage situations even more top of mind after the lauded and recent 24-person swap, the series will hold an engaging immediacy to its storytelling.
