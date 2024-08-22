Creator of “The Rookie” Lines Up New Series With Hulu

Hulu is getting a brand new drama series from the creator of The Rookie.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting The Envoy is heading to Hulu after a very competitive situation between them and Netflix.

The Envoy is based on a recent Vanity Fair article by Adam Citalsky which follows Roger Carstens and his State Department team who work to bring home hostages (70 in the past four years).

The show hails from Alexi Hawley, who created The Rookie and has an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

and has an overall deal with Lionsgate Television. ABC

The series will follow one hostage scenario per season, all of them fictionalized.

With hostage situations even more top of mind after the lauded and recent 24-person swap, the series will hold an engaging immediacy to its storytelling.

