“Reasonable Doubt” Cast and EP Tease the Drama Coming in Season 2

“This season, we’re dealing with domestic violence, an issue that hides in plain sight and affects everyone around it,” Reasonable Doubt executive producer Larry Wilmore revealed during a TCA press conference for Season 2 of the hit Onyx Collective series, which streams on Hulu beginning Thursday, August 22nd. “We wanted to explore how Jax navigates this while trying to maintain her sanity in a world that’s constantly throwing challenges her way.”

Among Jax Stewart’s new challenges this season is a best friend who comes to her with a dark confession – she’s murdered her husband. “Jax is always on, always ready to go, but this season, we find her in a very different position,” actress Emayatzy Corinealdi revealed about her character. “She’s giving herself grace to not be running on all cylinders, which is new territory for her.”

Another theme series creator Raamla Mohamed wanted to touch on this season was self-care, which is best exemplified by Jax trying to juggle multiple cases at the same time. “How can Jax have self-care when the world is going crazy around her?” Larry Wilmore teased. “We wanted to hit this theme head-on, including how mental health and therapy are portrayed, especially within the Black community.”

Another ongoing stressor for Jax is her on-again, off-again relationship with her husband, Lewis, played by McKinley Freeman. “Lewis is trying to reconcile his perception of their life with the reality of what’s in front of him,” Freeman shared. “This season, it’s about figuring out how to move forward, both as a husband and as a father.” Jax’s relationship with Lewis gets further complicated this season when a new character, Corey Cash, is introduced, portrayed by Morris Chestnut. “When they announced Morris was coming, I was getting messages like, ‘Hey, you should get a new ring camera for the house,’ because he’s going to be shaking things up,” Freeman joked before adding more seriously, “Morris just fits right in and elevates everything we’re doing.”

Reasonable Doubt continues to stand out in today’s television landscape, not just for its gripping legal drama but for its authentic representation of Black experiences. Tim Jo, who plays Daniel, reflected on the show’s importance: “What I love about this show is that it brings an HD lens into the complex lives that we don’t really get to see on any other platform. We’re telling the story of a human being, a complex human being, and that’s what makes it so powerful.”

Angela Grovey, who portrays Krystal, shared her appreciation for the opportunity to be part of such a groundbreaking series. “To be welcomed onto this platform with Onyx Collective, which specifically celebrates Black voices and stories, is truly a gift. I feel really lucky and blessed to be part of something so special.”

It’s clear that Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt will delve even deeper into the characters' lives, exploring themes of personal growth, self-care, and the challenges of maintaining relationships under pressure. With new dynamics and intense storylines on the horizon, fans of the show have much to look forward to this season.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 premieres Thursday, August 22nd, only on Hulu.