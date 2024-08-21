New Limited-Time “Only Murders in the Building” Escape Room Coming to Los Angeles and New York

Following a successful pop-up escape room last year, a new limited-time Only Murders in the Building escape room is coming to Los Angeles and New York.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Only Murders in the Building .

. In addition to making a return to Los Angeles on September 7th at the Westfield Century City Mall, the experience will also open in Midtown Manhattan on August 30th.

Participants will be transported into the world of the series as they navigate hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and immersive elements.

Throughout the hour-long experience, guests will need to use their problem-solving skills to uncover the latest secrets of the Arconia’s residents while reliving their favorite moments from the series.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with familiar props and discover various show Easter eggs while embodying their inner sleuth before time runs out.

Starting August 27th, a presale will offer 20% off tickets at The Escape Game's website

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 27th on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Teddy Cheek, senior director of Marketing & Brand at The Escape Game: “The Escape Game prides itself on a customized approach to hospitality, delivering unique experiences tailored to each guest. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Hulu and bring to life every crime junkie's dream, stepping inside the world of Only Murders in the Building and immersing themselves in both problem-solving and team building, just like the show’s star-studded cast.”