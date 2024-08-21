Irish Comedy Series “Obituary” Getting a Second Season at Hulu

Irish comedy series Obituary is set for a second season at Hulu, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The popular black comedy series, written by Ray Lawlor, features Siobhán Cullen as an underpaid obituarist who turns to murder.

As with the first season, the second will consist of eight episodes, with Lawlor returning to pen the scripts.

Obituary also features Michael Smiley ( Bad Sisters ), Danielle Galligan ( Shadow and Bone ), Ronan Rafferty ( The Rook ), David Ganly ( Body of Lies ) and Noni Stapleton.

Shot in Donegal, Ireland, Obituary also aired on RTE in Ireland last September, followed by a Hulu debut in the US in November.

also aired on RTE in Ireland last September, followed by a Hulu debut in the US in November. Directors for the first season included John Hayes (Dublin Murders) and Oonagh Kearney (Vardy vs Rooney).

“Obituary” Synopsis:

“24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled, although she adores her new job writing obituaries, but when her newspaper falls on hard times and her boss cuts her salary, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight. When she ‘accidentally’ kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have a previously untapped bloodlust! She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents while making them look like accidents. Stalk. Kill. Publish. Repeat. Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works – the paper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent and she really, really likes him…”

