UK Release Date Revealed for New Disney+/Hulu Series “Rivals”

Rivals, a new UK drama series coming to Disney+ globally and Hulu in the US, now has a release date, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, Rivals is set for an October 18th premiere on Disney+ in the UK, with a Hulu release date to be revealed in the future.
  • Set in 1986, the series follows two men and their rivalry surrounding the world of independent television.
  • Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson and more, the series is set to be a soapy good time.
  • Other cast members include Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.
  • Rivals is written and produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ (A Very English Scandal), written alongside Laura Wade.
  • The series’ lead director is Elliot Hegarty (Ted Lasso).
  • Check out the previously released teaser for the series below.

