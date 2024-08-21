UK Release Date Revealed for New Disney+/Hulu Series “Rivals”

Rivals, a new UK drama series coming to Disney+ globally and Hulu in the US, now has a release date, as reported by Deadline.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, Rivals is set for an October 18th premiere on Disney+ in the UK, with a Hulu release date to be revealed in the future.

is set for an October 18th premiere on Disney+ in the UK, with a Hulu release date to be revealed in the future. Set in 1986, the series follows two men and their rivalry surrounding the world of independent television.

Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson and more, the series is set to be a soapy good time.

Other cast members include Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Rivals is written and produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ ( A Very English Scandal ), written alongside Laura Wade.

is written and produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins’ ( ), written alongside Laura Wade. The series’ lead director is Elliot Hegarty ( Ted Lasso ).

). Check out the previously released teaser for the series below.

