ABC’s September 10th Debate Will Take Place at the National Constitution Center

The network has released new details about the upcoming September 10th debate.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News announced that the presidential debate on September 10th will take place at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center at 9PM EDT.
- The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House is produced in conjunction with ABC’s WPVI-TV/6ABC and will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
- Moderators include World News Tonight’s David Muir and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.
- The pre-debate special Race for the White House will be anchored by Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, and Rachel Scott. The special will air at 8PM EDT.
