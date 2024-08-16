ABC’s September 10th Debate Will Take Place at the National Constitution Center

The network has released new details about the upcoming September 10th debate.

The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House is produced in conjunction with ABC’s WPVI-TV/6ABC and will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ Hulu

Moderators include World News Tonight's David Muir and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

’s David Muir and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis. The pre-debate special Race for the White House will be anchored by Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, and Rachel Scott. The special will air at 8PM EDT.

