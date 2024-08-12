Scott Speedman to Appear in Additional Episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 21

The actor, who plays Nick Marsh on the ABC hit series, will be in more episodes of the upcoming season, hinting at the future of Meredith and Nick’s relationship.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Grey’s Anatomy ’ s upcoming 21st season. It is expected he will appear in at least 5 episodes.

s upcoming 21st season. It is expected he will appear in at least 5 episodes. This is more than the actor’s four episodes in season 20. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will also have more screen time in the upcoming season, appearing in at least 7 episodes.

Reps for ABC, Shondaland and ABC Signature have declined to comment.

Speedman was asked at SDCC 2024 if he would be featured prominently in the upcoming season. He shared “Maybe, yeah, we’ll see. I never know what’s going on over there,” he said. “But I hope so, it’s a fun show.”

The actor originally signed on for a one-year series regular deal for Season 18. Fans expected him to be a part of a season-long arc, which saw Meredith and Nick have a huge fallout during the season finale.

But after fans and the writers of the show responded well to the couple, Speedman has recurred in the series ever since. He did 14 episodes in Season 19 and 4 in Season 20.

“We’re just so excited for Meredith and Nick to be together,” new Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis told Deadline after the Season 20 premiere. “We’ll follow that relationship.”

The Season 20 finale saw the couple reconcile, with Meredith sharing she put an offer on a house they could start a life together in. Fans will have to tune into Season 21 to find out if the couple moves in together.

