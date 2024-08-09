ABC’s “On The Red Carpet” Set To Broadcast From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

ABC’s On The Red Carpet is heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- On The Red Carpet has announced that they will be streaming live from Anaheim this Sunday.
- With the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony taking place that evening, the stars will be out at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- ABC’s On The Red Carpet will be sharing interviews with the stars this Sunday, August 11th at 930pm ET on their website.
More D23 News:
- Live Blog – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – Day 1
- 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Announced For Disney+ Debut
- Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" Announces Who Will Compose Score For Series
- Photos: "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show" Debuts At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Bob Iger Talks To "Good Morning America" Ahead of the D23: The Ultimate Fan Event