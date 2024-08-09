ABC’s “On The Red Carpet” Set To Broadcast From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

ABC’s On The Red Carpet is heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

On The Red Carpet has announced that they will be streaming live from Anaheim this Sunday.

With the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony taking place that evening, the stars will be out at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

ABC’s On The Red Carpet will be sharing interviews with the stars this Sunday, August 11th at 930pm ET on their website.

