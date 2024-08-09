2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony Announced For Disney+ Debut

Disney+, come Monday, is a place for legends.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 has shared that the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will stream on Disney+ on August 12th.
  • This marks the first time the Disney Legends ceremony will properly air on the streamer.
  • While the ceremony has allowed filming in prior years by fans, a professionally filmed ceremony is a huge win.
  • The 2024 Disney Legends Awards will air on Disney+ Monday, August 12th at 5pm ET in the US and Canada.

