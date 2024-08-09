Bob Iger Talks To “Good Morning America” Ahead of the D23: The Ultimate Fan Event

Bob Iger appeared on Good Morning America ahead of the official opening of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- As the doors for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event get ready to open on the west coast, an interview with Bob Iger appeared on Good Morning America ahead of the festivities.
- He kept quiet on many topics, just adding to the hype for the weekend’s (hopeful) announcements.
- When Moana 2 was discussed, he shared his excitement for the new film and the bond between Moana and her younger sister who is a “breakout star” of the film.
- Iger stated he would “love to see” Inside Out 3, but said no other comment on the matter.
- He continued his commitment to the power of storytelling, but doesn’t want the advancements in AI and other technology to ruin the reality of many of the company’s physical experiences, like the parks.
- You can watch the full interview below:
