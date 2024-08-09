Photos/Video: ILM StageCraft Shows Tech at Lucasfilm Booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Volume has made its way to the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The revolutionary LED immersive soundstage from ILM, which gained immense popularity through its use on The Mandalorian, has appeared at the Lucasfilm booth at D23.

Fans can experience a presentation on how The Volume and ILM StageCraft allows productions to create immensely detailed worlds without production crews ever leaving the soundstage.

Watch: ILM StageCraft Presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

