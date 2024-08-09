Photos: Enter Your Favorite Disney+ Worlds At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney+ Booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a celebration of the streamer’s biggest hits and a look at what’s to come.

Last night’s show floor preview included a walk through of all the photo opportunities at the Disney+ booth, including long time favorites like The Simpsons and Encanto.

Animated sensation Bluey makes an appearance, with Bluey’s house on display. Bluey and Bingo will be on hand throughout the event for meet and greets.

Recent hits Percy Jackson and the Olympians and X-Men ‘97 also have their chance to shine.

Disney and Pixar’s Win or Lose, the animation studio’s first full-length animated series, is finally getting major promotion with a Disney+ release hinted at “coming soon”.

Of course, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour makes an appearance with fans being able to take the stage for themselves.

Doctor Who makes an appearance, as well.

Disney+ subscribers can pick up a pair of aurora ears at the booth throughout the convention.

Watch: Disney+ Booth Walkthrough

