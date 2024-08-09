Photos: “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” Debuts At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Walt Disney Archives’ “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” is a stunning collection of vehicles from across The Walt Disney Company, placed together for the first time at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

For the opening of the exhibit, Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

A wide variety of vehicles from across the company’s brands are available for view. Television, film, theme park, and promotional vehicles are all on display.

Some were surprising, including the van from Searchlight Pictures’ Oscar-winning Best Picture, Nomadland.

A trio of (d)evil vehicles bring together Cruella’s rides throughout the years (and properties).

Disney Channel lovers will be screlting (screaming and belting) with glee over Sharpay’s convertible.

A vintage Disneyland park tram also makes an appearance. (If you listen closely, you can hear the two beeps signifying the tram is all clear.)

Part of the exhibit includes otherworldly vehicles, showcasing those that are from different galaxies or futures.

“A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” will be on display all weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

