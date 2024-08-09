Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Announces Who Will Compose Score For Series

Daredevil: Born Again has announced the duo working on the score for the upcoming series.

  • Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again is having The Newton Brothers compose the score for the series.
  • Not strangers to Marvel’s television projects, they most recently scored the hit animated series X-Men ‘97.
  • They have shared their love of the Daredevil comics and John Paesano’s original theme.
  • The duo hinted at more to come from the world of Daredevil soon (hopefully at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event).

