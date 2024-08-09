Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again” Announces Who Will Compose Score For Series

Daredevil: Born Again has announced the duo working on the score for the upcoming series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again is having The Newton Brothers compose the score for the series.
- Not strangers to Marvel’s television projects, they most recently scored the hit animated series X-Men ‘97.
- They have shared their love of the Daredevil comics and John Paesano’s original theme.
- The duo hinted at more to come from the world of Daredevil soon (hopefully at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event).
More Marvel News:
- Photos / Video – The TVA Comes to Life at Marvel Studios’ D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth
- Apparel, Shoes, Surfboards and More — Marvel and Kith Celebrate Marvel Villains in New 85th Anniversary Collection
- Get a Super Start on Back-to-School Shopping with Marvel
- Get A Sneak Peek Of "Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Thor #1"
- Groot Unleashes A Zombie Apocalypse In New "Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay" Series
- Marvel Inspired Spaces You Won't Want to Miss Coming to the Disney Destiny