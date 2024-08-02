Get A Sneak Peek Of “Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Thor #1”

Fans can get a sneak peek at the new Marvel & Disney: What If….? Donald Duck Became Thor #1, and check out all the covers and an all-new preview for the issue, on sale September 4th.

Following Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 and this week’s Marvel & Disney: What If…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1 , the Marvel mythos continues to be infused with Disney magic next month in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1! Today, fans can see all the covers for this highly-anticipated issue and check out a sneak peek!

The latest in a new line of What If…? one-shots that blend Marvel Comics and Disney storytelling, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 is inspired by Thor's legendary first Marvel Comics appearance: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber's Journey Into Mystery #83.

one-shots that blend Marvel Comics and Disney storytelling, is inspired by Thor’s legendary first Marvel Comics appearance: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber’s Crafted by a team of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio – MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 puts a quack-tastic twist on this foundational comic story as pop culture’s most iconic duck wields Thor’s hammer in an epic battle against alien invaders!

When Donald Duck chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for! He comes across the Stone Ducks from Saturn preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the POWER OF THOR! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save Duckburg before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of the Mighty Thor’s thunderous origin!

Preorder MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 at your local comic shop today and stay tuned for even more unexpected crossovers between Marvel’s greatest heroes and Mickey Mouse and friends in the months ahead!

Editor Mark Paniccia: “When we saw the designs for the Stone Ducks of Saturn and The Destroyer we literally laughed out loud. I can honestly say I never thought I’d see something like this in my career. I gotta pinch myself to make sure it’s not a dream.”