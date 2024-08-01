Marvel Inspired Spaces You Won’t Want to Miss Coming to the Disney Destiny

If you are a Marvel fan, you won't want to miss these spaces coming to Disney Destiny.

The new heroes and villains themed cruise ship will have spaces for Marvel fans celebrating Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The Grand Hall:

In the grand hall, you will find decor inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther films.

films. This is the first area you see when you step aboard the Disney Destiny.

Walt Disney Imagineering teamed up with the costume group from the Black Panther movies and created a vision for the space.

movies and created a vision for the space. You’ll see metalwork on the pillars inspired by the armor and stacked jewelry found in Wakanda.

A light fixture inspired by vibranium will generate effects that fill the room with life and color.

And of course, you won't be able to miss the statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther: King of Wakanda.

The Sanctum:

The Sanctum will be Disney Cruise Line

This will be centrally located and have entertainment, cocktails, spirits, coffees, and more.

There’s even a unique surprise from Doctor Strange’s New York Sanctum, including a circular mirror behind the bar that evokes the building’s iconic window.

Spider-Man:

For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature stern character on the Disney Destiny.

A sculpture will showcase Spider-Man, and his Spider-Bots.

Destiny Tower Suite:

The Marvel-inspired Destiny Tower Suite will honor Iron Man’s legacy with a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of Tony Stark.

This will offer a one-of-a-kind view of the top deck and beyond through an expansive two-story window.

This large 2,000-square-foot living space, the Destiny Tower Suite, will comfortably sleep eight guests and feature designated areas for eating, sleeping, and playing, as well as other perks like a full kitchen and private ensuite elevator.

Guests staying in the Destiny Tower Suite and all concierge-level accommodations guests will receive a premium level of dedicated service and access to exclusive areas and amenities, including the Concierge Lounge and private sun deck.

It's Time to Save the Galaxy:

The Disney Destiny will also feature two guest-favorite experiences from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel-themed dining experience, will host guests celebrations starring Rocket and Groot from Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films.

films. During a tribute to the many Super Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot will take over the proceedings and bring the festivities to the next level, organizing the ultimate surprise party for his friend Rocket just in time for dessert.

The story will unfold onscreen as guests eat to the beat of an “awesome mix” of hit songs and test their knowledge of the Marvel Universe with trivia and activities for the whole family.

Disney's Oceaneer Club:

Kids ages three to ten can become heroes in Disney's Oceaneer Club.

At this high-tech Avengers headquarters, young recruits are trained to be the next generation of superheroes alongside some of their favorite Avengers.