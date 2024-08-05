Get a Super Start on Back-to-School Shopping with Marvel

Start off a super school year with supplies featuring your favorite Marvel characters. Whether you are packing a lunch or taking notes, Marvel has shared several must have back-to-school items.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel has shared a new Marvel Must Haves article highlighting back-to-school essentials.
  • Just like Marvel’s iconic superheroes, students can stay at the top of their game by learning and growing with the new collection of themed supplies.
  • Let’s take a look at the amazing items:

Yoobi X Marvel College Ruled 8 x 10.5″ Spiral Notebook Set

Contains 6 100-page notebooks. Retails for $24.99 (On sale for $17.49).

Mackenzie Marvel Avengers Glow-in-the-Dark Backpack & Lunch Bundle, Set of 3

Contains a backpack (large or small), lunch box (classic or cold pack), and water bottle (12oz or 17oz). Retails for $109.50 to $127.50 (Currently on sale for $64 to $74).

Mackenzie Marvel Comics Glow-in-the-Dark Pencil Case

Retails for $12.50 (Currently on sale for $9.99).

BIC 4-Color Marvel's Spider-Man Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Miles Morales Edition, Medium Point, 1.0 mm, White Barrel, Assorted Ink Colors, Pack Of 2 Pens

Retails for $9.99.

Eureka Marvel Go-Around Kit 3 Kits

Contains door decoration. Retails for $31.77.

Marvel Spider-Man Puffy Sticker Sheet Set

Contains 300 regular and puffy stickers. Retails for $6.90 (Currently on sale for $5.52).

Yoobi x Marvel Avengers Gel Pens with Charms, 6 Pack

Retails for $11.99

Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Mini Supply Kit & Kids Scissor Set

Contains mini scissors, stapler, staples, a staple remover, tape dispenser, hole punch, tape, and pencil sharpener. Retails for $10.99.

eKids Spider-Man 3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Retails for $29.99 (Currently on sale for $24.99).

Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Bento Box

Retails for $19.99 (Currently on sale for $15.99).

Yoobi x Marvel Avengers Kawaii Erasers, 4 Pack- Yoobi Eraser

Retails for $7.99.

Simple Modern Marvel Captain America Water Bottle with Straw Lid | Insulated Stainless Steel Reusable Tumbler Gifts for Teenagers, Men | Summit Collection | 18oz, Captain America

Retails for $21.99.

Simple Modern Marvel Kids Lunch Box for School | Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag for Toddler, Girl, and Boy | Meal Containers with Exterior & Interior Pockets | Hadley Collection | Spidey Kid

Retails for $21.99.

Marvel X-Men Xavier Institute Lunch Bag — BoxLunch Exclusive

Retails for $22.90 (Currently on sale for $18.32).

The Avengers Backpack

Retails for $44.99 (Currently on sale for $24.99).

babyGap | Marvel Graphic T-Shirt

Retails for $29.95 (Currently on sale for $23.00).

Boys 4-8 Jumping Beans Marvel Avengers Short Sleeve Button Front Shirt

Retails for $19.99 (Currently on sale for $14.99 or $12.74 with code SAVINGS15 at checkout).

Ground Up High X Marvel

Retails for $65.00 (Currently on sale for $39.99).

adidas Marvel Avengers Backpack Kids

Retails for $35.00.

Avengers Marvel Comics T-Shirt (Navy)

Retails for $17.90.

Avengers Marvel Comics T-Shirt (White)

Retails for $17.90.

good2grow Drinks, Juice, Milk and Snacks

Available at a store near you.

