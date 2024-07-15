Stay Super, Kids! Spider-Man Styles for Back to School Swing Into Disney Store

The world’s favorite super hero, Spider-Man, can join your kids every day this school year as part of a new collection from Disney Store. Students can suit up for a year of awesomeness and conquer the ins and outs of education with ease, especially when Peter Parker has their back(pack)!

What’s Happening:

Help your kids swing into the school year with confidence and style thanks to the latest series of Spider-Man products to land at Disney Store.

The classic Marvel hero brings his energy and dramatic color scheme to daily essentials including: Backpack Shirt Hoodie Baseball Cap



Spider-Man Spirit Jersey Hoodie for Kids

Whether they’re in need of some practical styles for the upcoming school year, or just want to add a punch of power to their personal style, these Spider-Man finds are a super choice

The Spider-Man collection is available now at Disney Store

Spider-Man Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

Spider-Man Backpack

Spider-Man Baseball Cap for Kids

More Spider-Man Back to School Fun:

These selections will help them embrace their heroic identity at home and on campus.

Spider-Man Lunch Box

Spider-Man High-Top Sneakers for Kids

Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit

