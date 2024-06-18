New Disney Junior Preschool Merchandise to Inspire Summer Play

Disney is launching new products for preschool-aged children across many popular brands. These toys are inspired by Disney Junior series including SuperKitties, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the upcoming Disney Jr.’s Ariel.

What's Available:

Hasbro’s Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey plush – inspired by Disney Jr.’s Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Sure to be a hit this summer, kids ages 3+ can dance, crawl and imagine webtastic adventures with Spidey!

This 10-inch toy features 20 familiar phrases and sounds, as well as two songs, including the brand-new “Do the Spidey.” Available today on Amazon Walmart

Just Play’s Disney Jr. Splash & Glow Ariel Doll – inspired by Disney Jr.’s Ariel

This all-new Disney Jr. Splash & Glow Ariel Doll is inspired by the highly anticipated musical series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, debuting on Disney Jr. on June 27 and Disney+

Great for play both in and out of the water, the doll includes fun sound effects and the show's theme song in addition to rainbow lights and water effects.

Available today for pre-order on Amazon

Just Play’s Disney Jr. SuperKitties Cat-Tastic Transforming Figures – inspired by SuperKitties

The Disney Jr. SuperKitties Cat-Tastic Transforming Figures are no ordinary felines – they've got a secret! Kids can help figures of the Disney Jr. show characters transform from cute kittens to SuperKitties , with their SuperKitties suits, mask, gloves, and boots, as they go off to save the day in Kittydale.

Bitsy's figure is available for presale today on Amazon

Just Play’s Disney Jr. SuperKitties Purr ‘N’ Play Playset – inspired by SuperKitties

The Purr ‘N’ Play Playset from Just Play puts kids in the center of the action with lights, phrases, music and sound effects.

Available for presale today on Amazon

Other great products from Disney to celebrate playtime all summer long include:

Disney Stitch Feed Me Pineapple Large Plush – Walmart

Moana Target

Elsa’s Frozen Castle from the LEGO Group – LEGO

Imaginext Star Wars Walmart

Minnie Mouse Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Cart Play Set from Disney Store – DisneyStore.com

Disney and Pixar Cars Glow Racers Transforming Mack Playset from Mattel – Target

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Funhouse Amazon

Disney’s Wish Kingdom of Rosas Character Small Doll Set from Mattel – Target

Mickey Mouse Rev ‘n Go Vehicles – Mickey’s Car from Just Play – Walmart