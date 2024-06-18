New Disney Junior Preschool Merchandise to Inspire Summer Play

Disney is launching new products for preschool-aged children across many popular brands. These toys are inspired by Disney Junior series including SuperKitties, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the upcoming Disney Jr.’s Ariel.
What's Available:
Hasbro’s Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey plush – inspired by Disney Jr.’s Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends
Just Play’s Disney Jr. Splash & Glow Ariel Doll – inspired by Disney Jr.’s Ariel
- This all-new Disney Jr. Splash & Glow Ariel Doll is inspired by the highly anticipated musical series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, debuting on Disney Jr. on June 27 and Disney+ on June 28.
- Great for play both in and out of the water, the doll includes fun sound effects and the show’s theme song in addition to rainbow lights and water effects.
- Available today for pre-order on Amazon.
Just Play’s Disney Jr. SuperKitties Cat-Tastic Transforming Figures – inspired by SuperKitties
- The Disney Jr. SuperKitties Cat-Tastic Transforming Figures are no ordinary felines – they've got a secret! Kids can help figures of the Disney Jr. show characters transform from cute kittens to SuperKitties, with their SuperKitties suits, mask, gloves, and boots, as they go off to save the day in Kittydale.
- Bitsy’s figure is available for presale today on Amazon now, and Ginny will launch later this summer.
Just Play’s Disney Jr. SuperKitties Purr ‘N’ Play Playset – inspired by SuperKitties
- The Purr ‘N’ Play Playset from Just Play puts kids in the center of the action with lights, phrases, music and sound effects.
- Available for presale today on Amazon.
Other great products from Disney to celebrate playtime all summer long include:
- Disney Stitch Feed Me Pineapple Large Plush – Walmart
- Moana Fashion Doll from Mattel – Target
- Elsa’s Frozen Castle from the LEGO Group – LEGO
- Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot from Fisher-Price – Walmart
- Minnie Mouse Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Cart Play Set from Disney Store – DisneyStore.com
- Disney and Pixar Cars Glow Racers Transforming Mack Playset from Mattel – Target
- Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Funhouse Dino Rover from Just Play – Amazon
- Disney’s Wish Kingdom of Rosas Character Small Doll Set from Mattel – Target
- Mickey Mouse Rev ‘n Go Vehicles – Mickey’s Car from Just Play – Walmart
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com