First Look Images From Hulu Original Series “A Thousand Blows”

Hulu has released first-look images from A Thousand Blows from creator Steven Knight.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released an official first look of the upcoming UK Original, A Thousand Blows, an epic new series set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, from the mind of Steven Knight, acclaimed creator of the global hit series, Peaky Blinders.
- A Thousand Blows is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+ in 2025.
First Look Images:
- The images reveal the first glimpse at BAFTA award-winning actor Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica.
- Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty (The Crown), leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets.
- As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Boardwalk Empire), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.
Cast:
- Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe
- Jason Tobin as Mr Lao
- James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson
- Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody
- Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond
- Nadia Albina as Verity Ross
- Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long
- Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer
- Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover
- Susan Lynch as Jane Carr
- Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis
- Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale
- Gary Lewis as Jack Mac
- Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell
- Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy
