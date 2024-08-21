First Look Images From Hulu Original Series “A Thousand Blows”

Hulu has released first-look images from A Thousand Blows from creator Steven Knight.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released an official first look of the upcoming UK Original, A Thousand Blows , an epic new series set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, from the mind of Steven Knight, acclaimed creator of the global hit series, Peaky Blinders.

, an epic new series set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London, from the mind of Steven Knight, acclaimed creator of the global hit series, A Thousand Blows is coming to Disney+

First Look Images:

The images reveal the first glimpse at BAFTA award-winning actor Malachi Kirby ( Small Axe ) as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica.

) as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty ( The Crown ), leader of The Forty Elephant

), leader of The Forty As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Boardwalk Empire), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.

Cast:

Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe

Jason Tobin as Mr Lao

James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson

Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody

Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond

Nadia Albina as Verity Ross

Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long

Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover

Susan Lynch as Jane Carr

Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis

Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale

Gary Lewis as Jack Mac

Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell

Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy