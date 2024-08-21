Hulu Sets New Stand-Up Special With Ilana Glazer

A new stand-up special is heading to Hulu from the star of Broad City.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu, as they continue to create a stand-up hub “Hularious,” has announced their newest stand-up special.
- Deadline reports Ilana Glazer’s new hour Human Magic will debut on the streamer later this year.
- This will be Glazer’s second special, after Prime Video’s The Planet is Burning.
- Human Magic was taped in Toronto this past May.
- Human Magic premieres December 20th.
More Hulu News:
- First Look Images From Hulu Original Series "A Thousand Blows"
- Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024
- Epic, Wonder, Momentum: Behind the Scenes of Nat Geo's "OceanXplorers"
- Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Tapped To Host 76th Emmy Awards
- Get a First Look at Hulu's First-Ever Spanish Language Original Series "La Máquina"