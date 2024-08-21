Hulu Sets New Stand-Up Special With Ilana Glazer

A new stand-up special is heading to Hulu from the star of Broad City.

What’s Happening:

Hulu, as they continue to create a stand-up hub “Hularious,” has announced their newest stand-up special.

Deadline reports Human Magic will debut on the streamer later this year.

will debut on the streamer later this year. This will be Glazer’s second special, after Prime Video’s The Planet is Burning .

. Human Magic was taped in Toronto this past May.

was taped in Toronto this past May. Human Magic premieres December 20th.

