Hulu Sets New Stand-Up Special With Ilana Glazer

A new stand-up special is heading to Hulu from the star of Broad City.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu, as they continue to create a stand-up hub “Hularious,” has announced their newest stand-up special.
  • Deadline reports Ilana Glazer’s new hour Human Magic will debut on the streamer later this year.
  • This will be Glazer’s second special, after Prime Video’s The Planet is Burning.
  • Human Magic was taped in Toronto this past May.
  • Human Magic premieres December 20th.

