Hulu Shares Official Trailer for New Docuseries Looking Back at “Vogue” in the 1990s

Hulu has shared the trailer for their new UK original series In Vogue: The 90s.

What’s Happening:

  • In Vogue: The 90s reveals the inside story of the decade that made celebrities out of supermodels and style icons out of music moguls.
  • The series is told through the eyes of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, Hamish Bowles, and an A-list cast – including from Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham to Mary J. Blige.
  • Each episode in this six-part series centers on a defining 90s moment that changed fashion forever.

  • Contributors to the series include:
    • Amber Valletta
    • Andrew Bolton
    • Baz Luhrmann
    • Camilla Nickerson
    • Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele
    • Catherine Martin
    • Claire Danes
    • Claudia Schiffer
    • Donna Karan
    • Elizabeth Hurley
    • Grace Coddington
    • Gwyneth Paltrow
    • Hamish Bowles
    • Hillary Clinton
    • Jean Paul Gaultier
    • John Galliano
    • June Ambrose
    • Kate Moss
    • Kim Kardashian
    • Linda Evangelista
    • Marc Jacobs
    • Mary J. Blige
    • Michael Kors
    • Missy Elliott
    • Miuccia Prada
    • Naomi Campbell
    • Nicole Kidman
    • Sarah Jessica Parker
    • Stella McCartney
    • Tom Ford
    • Tommy Hilfiger
    • Vera Wang
    • Victoria Beckham
  • In Vogue: The 90s premieres September 13th on Hulu with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th.
