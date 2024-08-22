Hulu Shares Official Trailer for New Docuseries Looking Back at “Vogue” in the 1990s

Hulu has shared the trailer for their new UK original series In Vogue: The 90s.

In Vogue: The 90s reveals the inside story of the decade that made celebrities out of supermodels and style icons out of music moguls.

The series is told through the eyes of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, Hamish Bowles, and an A-list cast – including from Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham to Mary J. Blige.

Each episode in this six-part series centers on a defining 90s moment that changed fashion forever.

Contributors to the series include: Amber Valletta Andrew Bolton Baz Luhrmann Camilla Nickerson Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele Catherine Martin Claire Danes Claudia Schiffer Donna Karan Elizabeth Hurley Grace Coddington Gwyneth Paltrow Hamish Bowles Hillary Clinton Jean Paul Gaultier John Galliano June Ambrose Kate Moss Kim Kardashian Linda Evangelista Marc Jacobs Mary J. Blige Michael Kors Missy Elliott Miuccia Prada Naomi Campbell Nicole Kidman Sarah Jessica Parker Stella McCartney Tom Ford Tommy Hilfiger Vera Wang Victoria Beckham

In Vogue: The 90s premieres September 13th on Hulu with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th.