Hulu Shares Official Trailer for New Docuseries Looking Back at “Vogue” in the 1990s

Hulu has shared the trailer for their new UK original series In Vogue: The 90s.
What’s Happening:
- In Vogue: The 90s reveals the inside story of the decade that made celebrities out of supermodels and style icons out of music moguls.
- The series is told through the eyes of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, Hamish Bowles, and an A-list cast – including from Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham to Mary J. Blige.
- Each episode in this six-part series centers on a defining 90s moment that changed fashion forever.
- Contributors to the series include:
- Amber Valletta
- Andrew Bolton
- Baz Luhrmann
- Camilla Nickerson
- Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele
- Catherine Martin
- Claire Danes
- Claudia Schiffer
- Donna Karan
- Elizabeth Hurley
- Grace Coddington
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Hamish Bowles
- Hillary Clinton
- Jean Paul Gaultier
- John Galliano
- June Ambrose
- Kate Moss
- Kim Kardashian
- Linda Evangelista
- Marc Jacobs
- Mary J. Blige
- Michael Kors
- Missy Elliott
- Miuccia Prada
- Naomi Campbell
- Nicole Kidman
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Stella McCartney
- Tom Ford
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Vera Wang
- Victoria Beckham
- In Vogue: The 90s premieres September 13th on Hulu with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th.
