Event Recap: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short Attend D23 “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 Fan Event

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 4 on August 27th, but D23 members got to see the season premiere early and on the big screen at Disney’s historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, August 23rd. The event included a few special surprises, namely an appearance by every Arconian’s favorite podcast hosts. The Hollywood setting and movie palace screening were perfectly themed as this season finds Charles, Oliver, and Mabel briefly visiting the City of Angels as a big screen adaptation of their podcast is being developed, all while they’re in the midst of solving yet another murder in their New York City building.

The lobby featured two photo opportunities. The first were director’s chairs for the trio – Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora. The second allowed guests to step into the Arconia, peeking from behind the elevator door.

Soft drinks and popcorn were passed out, with popcorn boxes themed to the show’s main title sequence.

Speaking of the main titles, El Capitan Theatre’s award-winning organist, Rob Richards, entertained attendees ahead of the screening with a setlist of Disney and Hollywood classics. As an encore, he played the Only Murders in the Building main theme on the Wurlitzer organ, composed by Siddhartha Khosla. Through a lottery system, some attendees also received a surprise gift – a copy of the Only Murders in the Building vinyl album, a compilation of score tracks from the first three seasons.

After the giveaways, it was time for the screening. The El Cap’s trademark curtain show revealed the screen, and attendees’ expectations were set for no more surprises. But this is a D23 event, and on the heels of the season’s Hollywood premiere (held at the Paramount Pictures lot, which is featured in the premiere episode), stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez took the stage for a surprise greeting to fans. Steve and Marty engaged in their typical banter of backhanded compliments while Selena Gomez accepted the loudest applause and cheers from the enthusiastic audience.

At the end of their introduction, they also took a photo from the stage with the crowd in the background.

My review of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is coming soon, but I’ve been a devoted fan of this show since it began. And I’ll be back to recapping each episode this season, so be sure to check back every Tuesday if you want to try and follow the mystery with the characters.

On our way out, we were given two surprise gifts. The first is an Only Murders in the Building pin, which Hulu was also giving out at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The other was a surprise – an Only Murders in the Building collaboration with Selena Gomez’s cosmetic line, Rare Beauty.

Branded as “Mabel Mora’s Go-To Duo,” this set bundles a Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil (Delight) with an exclusive shade of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Resilience).

At the time of this writing, I haven’t seen this set released anywhere else. But the box has a barcode, implying that it will be made available for purchase, likely through the Rare Beauty website.

Rare Beauty has previously listed the items that Selena Gomez wears on screen in her performance as Mabel Mora, and previously sent influencers an Only Murders in the Building branded box of products. But from what I can tell, this will be the brand’s first partnered retail collaboration with the Hulu series, as well as their first exclusive shade to go along with it.

Getting to see the Season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building in a communal setting at the El Capitan Theatre was a special experience. It hits differently when you get to experience the euphoric laughs and jaw-dropping twists with a community of fans, and I cherish this experience.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres Tuesday, August 27th, exclusively on Hulu, and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.