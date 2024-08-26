Hulu Lands New Drama Series “The Spot” Starring Kate Winslet

The new series, which is starred and executive produced by the actress, will move forward on the streaming service after a competitive fight.

The new series will star and be executive produced by Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet and was created by Ed Solomon, A24 and 20th Television.

Written by Solomon, who will also take on the role of showrunner, The Spot showcases Winslet as a successful surgeon who is suspected of killing a child in a hit-and-run by her school teacher husband. Through further investigation, their relationship will be tested by dark reveals, guilt, and betrayal.

A24 developed and shopped the series earlier this year. They will co-produce the series with 20th Television as well as serve as lead studio.

Winslet has had an illustrious career in acting, including stand out roles in Titanic, Mare of Easttown, Mildred Pierce and more. She will also appear in another James Cameron film next year in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Solomon started his professional writing career on ABC's Laverne & Shirley. He is also widely known for his work on the Bill & Ted film series. Other notable projects he has penned include Men in Black and Now You See Me.

