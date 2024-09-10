Explore the Horrifying Shadows of the Marvel Universe in the New “Crypt of Shadows” Comic

The creepy one shot comic featuring all the terrifying, weird, and monstrous characters of the Marvel Universe is back again to celebrate the Halloween season.

Marvel has announced that a new installment of Crypt of Shadows will be released this October.

will be released this October. This time around, the horrifying one shot comic will feature Agatha Harkness as hostess to the Halloween themed adventures and stories throughout the new issue.

Exploring the terrors that lie within the shadows of the Marvel Universe, the superheroes will discover sinister creatures to dark sorcery.

In the new issue, fans can look forward to several terrifying tales, including: Agatha Harkness will guide you through the mysterious and dangerous unknown ahead. However, Agatha always has an ulterior motive. Find out what Agatha has brewing in this tale written by Steve Orlando and illustrated by Claire Roe. See Man-Thing and Namor, King of Atlantis face off in an epic battle from Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco. Kraven the Monster Hunter will focus his crosshairs on Werewolf Jack Russell. Find out if the iconic Spider-Man villain has picked the wrong fight in this bloody tale from Jason Loo and drawn by Carlos Magno. From Werewolf by Night , monster hunter Joshua Jovan will make his comic book debut as he finds himself face-to-face with the Scarlet Witch. This story is written by Chris Condon and illustrated by Djibril Morissette.

Crypt of Shadows #1 will be released on October 16th. You can preorder the super scary stories from local comic book shops everywhere.

Check out all the variant covers and preview pages of the new one shot below:

