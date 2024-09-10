Season 2 of “I Am Groot” Available This Week On Marvel HQ

This week, all five episodes of Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot Season 2 are coming to Marvel HQ.

What’s Happening:

is coming to Marvel HQ. One episode will be released each day of this week on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

These episodes previously debuted on Disney+ and can still be viewed on the service.

, Baby Groot explores the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships Throughout September and October, Groot will be the star on Marvel HQ as part of Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program.

YouTube subscribers will be able to see animated series, motion comics, short-form content, activations, and unique product collaborations all year long.

There will be more original content featuring many popular Marvel characters, including Groot, the Avengers, Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Also see full length episodes of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Are You My Groot? | Marvel Studios' I Am Groot S2 E1

Groot Noses Around | Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot S2 E2