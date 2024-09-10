Season 2 of “I Am Groot” Available This Week On Marvel HQ

This week, all five episodes of Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot Season 2 are coming to Marvel HQ.
What’s Happening:
- This week Season 2 I Am Groot is coming to Marvel HQ.
- One episode will be released each day of this week on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.
- These episodes previously debuted on Disney+ and can still be viewed on the service.
- For Season 2 of I Am Groot, Baby Groot explores the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships
- Throughout September and October, Groot will be the star on Marvel HQ as part of Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program.
- YouTube subscribers will be able to see animated series, motion comics, short-form content, activations, and unique product collaborations all year long.
- There will be more original content featuring many popular Marvel characters, including Groot, the Avengers, Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- Also see full length episodes of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.
Are You My Groot? | Marvel Studios' I Am Groot S2 E1
Groot Noses Around | Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot S2 E2
